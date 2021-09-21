Man Killed During South Shore Home Invasion, Police Say; SWAT Called to Scene

A man was shot and killed during a home invasion early Tuesday in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood and SWAT was called to the scene as authorities searched for the suspects.

The shooting happened around 5:30 a.m. in the 7500 block of South Saginaw, according to police, after three masked men wearing all black invaded the home. One of the men, who was also wearing a backpack, had a gun, police said.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

A 36-year-old man was found unresponsive on the living room floor of a home with a gunshot wound to the upper left chest area as police arrived, authorities said.

The men fled on foot as officers got to the scene and a canine unit was called to search the property. SWAT was also called.

The victim was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, according to police.