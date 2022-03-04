Man Sentenced to 18 Years in Prison for Selling Stolen Guns in Chicago Suburbs

A 36-year-old Maywood man was sentenced to 18 years in prison after pleading guilty to a felony count of unlawful sale or delivery of firearms, Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced Friday.

Reynaldo Gomez, 36, of Maywood, Illinois, was sentenced in DuPage County Circuit Court to 18 years in prison. He and a second man, Jose Ibarra, 35, of Elmwood Park, were initially charged with gunrunning in 2019, Raoul's office stated.

Ibarra was sentenced to eight years in prison in 2021 after pleading guilty to felony charges of gunrunning and the unlawful sale or delivery of a firearm.

According to authorities, the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms began an investigation after discovering Gomez, who was on parole for an unrelated conviction, and Ibarra were allegedly selling stolen guns in DuPage and Cook counties.

Both men met with undercover agents at a Home Depot parking lot in Feb. 2019 to arrange a gun purchase, authorities said. Undercover agents ended up purchasing a total of seven weapons, police stated. Six of those guns were traced back to residential burglaries in Cook County, according to Raoul's office.