Man reeling after breakup wins $1 million jackpot on scratch-off ticket bought in suburbs

A man who was down on his luck following a recent breakup ended up with more than enough to celebrate this Valentine's Day after winning a $1 million jackpot on a scratch-off ticket bought in a Chicago suburb.

According to the Illinois Lottery, the man won the big prize on a Monopoly 50X ticket purchased at a Walmart in Northlake, located at 137 West North Avenue.

Speaking with the lottery, the lucky winner said the he felt his life change immediately and isn't too down on his loss in the love department.

“I don’t have a special someone to share my big news with because my girlfriend and I broke up three days before I bought the winning ticket. You can say I haven’t had much luck in the love department but that’s alright, because now I really hit the jackpot!” he said.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

According to the Illinois Lottery, over 7.8 million winning instant tickets have been sold, earning players over $190 million in prizes.

More information on games offered by the Illinois Lottery can be found here.