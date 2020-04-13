CTA

Man Ordered Held Without Bail in Death of Man Pushed Into Path of CTA Train

A North Center man has been charged with killing a 29-year-old man earlier this week by pushing him into the path of a CTA train at a Red Line station in the Loop.

Ryan Munn, 18, faces a charge of first-degree murder, Chicago police announced Saturday.

About 5:15 p.m. Tuesday, officials said Munn punched and pushed 29-year-old Mamadou Balde, of West Rogers Park, into a moving train during an argument on the Jackson station platform in the 200 block of South State Street.

Balde died from his wounds, and his death was later ruled a homicide.

The day after Balde’s death, police announced that they had CTA surveillance footage of the attack.

Munn was ordered held with no bail Sunday, court records show. He is due back in court April 17.

