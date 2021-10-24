Villa Park

Man Operating Riding Mower Critically Injured After Struck by Car in Villa Park: Police

A man operating a riding mower in suburban Villa Park is in critical condition Sunday after being struck by a car on Route 59, according to authorities.

At approximately 6:30 p.m. Saturday, a 62-year-old man was operating a Craftsman riding mower when he was hit by a 2010 Ford Escape at Route 59 and Amber Way in unincorporated Villa Park, police said.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

The man was taken to a Libertyville hospital with critical, life-threatening injures, police said. The woman driving the Ford and three children in the car did not sustain injuries in the crash.

Police noted that the area was unlit, no lights were activated on the riding mower and the man was wearing dark clothing at the time of the accident.

Local

Chicago Blackhawks 1 hour ago

Kane Likely Out as Blackhawks Try for 1st Win of Season

1 hour ago

Bears Add Player to COVID-19 List Before Week 7 Bucs Game

The crash is under investigation by the Lake County Sheriff's Office Technical Crash Investigations Unit.

This article tagged under:

Villa ParkLake County sheriff’s officeLibertyville
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us