Man Operating Riding Mower Critically Injured After Struck by Car in Villa Park: Police

A man operating a riding mower in suburban Villa Park is in critical condition Sunday after being struck by a car on Route 59, according to authorities.

At approximately 6:30 p.m. Saturday, a 62-year-old man was operating a Craftsman riding mower when he was hit by a 2010 Ford Escape at Route 59 and Amber Way in unincorporated Villa Park, police said.

The man was taken to a Libertyville hospital with critical, life-threatening injures, police said. The woman driving the Ford and three children in the car did not sustain injuries in the crash.

Police noted that the area was unlit, no lights were activated on the riding mower and the man was wearing dark clothing at the time of the accident.

The crash is under investigation by the Lake County Sheriff's Office Technical Crash Investigations Unit.