Man Lived at Chicago's O'Hare Airport for 3 Months Before Arrest: Prosecutors

A 36-year-old California managed to live at Chicago's O'Hare International for three months after getting hold of an airport worker's ID card, according to prosecutors and the Chicago Tribune.

Aditya Singh, 36, was charged with felony criminal trespass to a restricted area of an airport and misdemeanor theft.

According to police, Singh went to O'Hare on Oct. 19, but was afraid to fly home because of the coronavirus.

"it shows how things can slip through the cracks," transportation expert Joseph Schwieterman said. "You get an idea at the airport and can go weeks without being detected. It’s really remarkable that in this day and age and security, this occurred."

On Saturday, two United Airlines employees approached Singh and asked for his identification. He displayed a badge, but it actually belonged to an operations manager who had reported it missing Oct. 26. The employees then called 911.

"A lot of people no doubt look back and are embarrassed, gate agents, that probably saw this individual," Schwieterman said.

Singh said he was able to survive by getting food from other passengers.

"There is no real risk to safety here, that's the good news," Schwieterman added. "It just shows how different parts may not talk to each other, question each other."

The Chicago Department of Aviation, which oversees the city's airports, released the following statement regarding the incident:

"CDA has no higher priority than the safety and security of our airports, which is maintained by a coordinated and multilayered law enforcement network. While this incident remains under investigation, we have been able to determine that this gentleman did not pose a security risk to the airport or to the traveling public. We will continue to work with our law enforcement partners on a thorough investigation of this matter.”