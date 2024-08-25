Man killed, teen injured in Logan Square shooting

A man was killed and a teen was hurt in a shooting in Chicago’s Logan Square neighborhood Sunday morning.

According to Chicago police, the victims were standing on the street in the 1700 block of North Harding at approximately 2:30 a.m. when an unknown assailant opened fire.

A 32-year-old man was shot in the head, and was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

A 19-year-old man was shot in the back in the incident, and was taken to an area hospital, where he was listed in good condition.

Police said a woman was also injured by flying glass in the incident.

No suspects are in custody, and Area Five detectives are investigating.