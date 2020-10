A man was fatally shot over the weekend at a bar in Melrose Park.

Alan Williams, 37, suffered a gunshot wound to the head about 1:50 a.m. at J’s Sports Bar, 2101 N. Mannheim Rd., according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

He was pronounced dead about 2:34 a.m., the medical examiner’s office said. An autopsy ruled his death a homicide.

Melrose Park police didn’t immediately respond to a request for details on the shooting.