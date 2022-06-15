CTA Red Line

Man Killed in Shooting at CTA Red Line Stop in Broad Daylight Wednesday Afternoon

A man was killed in broad daylight Wednesday afternoon when a man walked into the CTA Red Line stop in Chicago's West Chatham neighborhood and fired shots, according to police.

At approximately 3:30 p.m. in the 0-100 block of West 79th Street, a 46-year-old man was near the entrance doors of the CTA Red Line when he was approached by another man from the street who began firing shots, police said.

According to Chicago police, the man was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

As of Wednesday evening, no one was in custody and area detectives were investigating.

