Man Killed After Being Struck by Car, Tow Truck in Gresham

A man died Thursday after being hit by a car and a tow truck in Gresham on the South Side.

The man, 60, was walking in the middle of Halsted Street about 11:40 p.m. when a westbound Chevrolet Impala struck him as he crossed 87th Street, Chicago police said. A vehicle behind the Impala swerved out of the way to avoid an accident, and a tow truck traveling behind both accidentally hit the man again.

The man was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he succumbed to his injuries, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released details about the fatality.

Both the driver of the Impala, a 22-year-old woman, and the tow truck, a 29-year-old man, stayed at the scene, police said. No charges or citations are pending Friday morning.

Hours after the crash, the tow truck could be seen pulled over on the side of 87th Street with multiple other vehicles. Two men in tow uniforms, one with a tear-lined face, stood on a grassy median as rain fell steadily.

Area South detectives and the Major Accidents Unit are investigating.