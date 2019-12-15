Man Killed After Being Ejected From Vehicle in I-294 Crash

A 21-year-old man is dead after he was ejected from his vehicle in a two-car crash on Interstate 294 on Sunday morning, according to police.

Illinois State Police were called to milepost 18.25 on northbound Interstate 294 at approximately 3:30 a.m. Sunday for reports of a two-car crash in the righthand lanes.

According to authorities, a Chevrolet sedan became disabled and pulled over to the shoulder of the highway. A short time later, a Nissan Maxima driven by 21-year-old Darrion Talley crossed over several lanes of traffic and struck the disabled vehicle.

Talley was ejected from the car, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say that a 53-year-old woman was in the Chevrolet at the time of the crash, and has been hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the crash.