Man Killed After Being Ejected From Vehicle in I-294 Crash

A 21-year-old man is dead after he was ejected from his vehicle in a two-car crash on Interstate 294 on Sunday morning, according to police.
Illinois State Police were called to milepost 18.25 on northbound Interstate 294 at approximately 3:30 a.m. Sunday for reports of a two-car crash in the righthand lanes.
According to authorities, a Chevrolet sedan became disabled and pulled over to the shoulder of the highway. A short time later, a Nissan Maxima driven by 21-year-old Darrion Talley crossed over several lanes of traffic and struck the disabled vehicle.
Local
Talley was ejected from the car, and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say that a 53-year-old woman was in the Chevrolet at the time of the crash, and has been hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.
Authorities are continuing to investigate the crash.