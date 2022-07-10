Man in Critical Condition After Being Pulled From Lake Michigan at Indiana Dunes

A 72-year-old man is in critical condition after he was pulled from Lake Michigan on Sunday morning at Indiana Dunes State Park.

According to authorities, the incident occurred at approximately 10:30 a.m. at the park in Chesterton.

Police say that a lifeguard was notified that the man had gone under the water and had not immediately resurfaced.

Lifeguards began searching the area as conservation officers, along with Porter firefighters and Porter police, responded to the scene.

After approximately 15 minutes, lifeguards located the man, who had been submerged in approximately seven feet of water. The man was found nearly 100 feet from shore, according to officials.

Lifeguards immediately began to perform CPR, and the man was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

No additional information was immediately made available.