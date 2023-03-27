Man Hurt in Attack on Grand Crossing CTA Red Line Platform

A man was seriously injured Sunday night at a CTA Red Line platform in Grand Crossing.

The man, 20, was found with cuts to his head on the platform in the first block of West 69th Street about 7:45 p.m., Chicago police said.

He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was listed in critical condition, police said.

Police are investigating the incident as a battery.

No other information was available.