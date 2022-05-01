Gold Coast

Man Found Shot to Death Inside Gold Coast Hotel

The shooting comes after multiple other violent crimes during the weekend downtown

A man was found fatally shot at a Gold Coast hotel early Sunday morning, authorities said, marking the latest incident in a string of violence downtown over the past several days.

At approximately 5 a.m. Sunday, Chicago police officers responded to the Sonesta ES Suites, 201 E. Walton Pl., and found a person who had been shot multiple times.

Demetrius Doss, who is staying at the hotel, said he learned about the shooting from other guests.

"It’s pretty shocking," Doss said. "Would never guess it would happen here."

The shooting comes after multiple other violent crimes during the weekend in downtown neighborhoods. Early Saturday, two women were shot, one fatally, near State Street and Kinzie in River North.

A day earlier, a man reported to police that he was shot inside his apartment building in Gold Coast at 14 W. Elm St.

The violence is all extremely concerning but no longer surprising to Peter Vodovoz, a longtime barber.

"I don’t even know what to say," he said. "A lot of people are moving out. Simple as that."

Chicago police reported 49 murders during the month of April, but say homicides are on the decline for the second consecutive month. Still, neighbors and business owners are worried about the violent crime.

"What Chicago has become.. it’s sad. It’s very sad," Vodovoz said.

As for the hotel shooting, police were continuing to investigate as of late Sunday. So far, no arrests have been made.

