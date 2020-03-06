Man Found Guilty of Punching Jewel Grocery Bagger With Special Needs

A man was convicted Wednesday of beating a Jewel store employee with special needs last year in northwest suburban Bartlett.

Judge Brian Telander found 51-year-old Bruce Mirabella guilty of one felony count of aggravated battery after a four-hour bench trial, the DuPage County state’s attorney’s office said in a statement.

On July 22, 2019, Mirabella walked into the store about 9:45 p.m. to buy alcohol, prosecutors said. While he was in the checkout line, Mirabella punched a grocery bagger with special needs in the face and kicked him in the back before leaving the store.

Mirabella was arrested a short time later at his home, prosecutors said. The motivation for the attack was unclear.

He is scheduled to appear in court for sentencing April 6.