Man found dead after fire in suburban Montgomery, officials say

Authorities in suburban Montgomery say that a person has died after a fire in a residence on Sunday morning.

According to officials with Montgomery and Sugar Grove Fire Protection Districts, the fire broke out in a residence in the 1800 block of Ness Avenue just before 9 a.m. Sunday.

Officers found smoke billowing out of the home. Three individuals who said they had escaped told police that there was still another man inside.

Firefighters were able to bring the fire under control and located the man inside, but he was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

Several homes near the residence were evacuated as a precaution.

Several minor injuries were reported among the victims, and an investigation remains underway.

