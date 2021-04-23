Man Fatally Stabbed Trying to Break Up Fight Over Berwyn Grocery Store Line: Police

A man was fatally stabbed while trying to break up a fight over a line at a west suburban grocery store, authorities said.

Berwyn police said the incident happened Friday morning in the 6300 block of West Cermak.

Authorities believe an altercation began when a woman's daughter stepped out of line for a moment and then returned to the spot where her mother was standing. A man in line then accused the 14-year-old of cutting the line before allegedly punching the mother, teen and a cashier.

A good Samaritan who tried to break up the altercation was then stabbed several times in the chest and ultimately pronounced dead, according to Police Chief Michael Cimaglia.

The woman, her daughter and a store employee chased the man out of the store shouting for help, but when another person tried to stop the man, that person was also stabbed in the stomach, police said.

Authorities said the man was later found sitting on a porch with what appeared to be the weapon used in the stabbing. Further details on the man's identity or potential charges weren't immediately released.

NBC 5 has not been able to independently confirm details of the altercation and stabbing.