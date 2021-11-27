Man Fatally Shot in Parking Lot Near Portillo's at Gurnee Mills; Police Seek Suspect

Homicide investigators in north suburban Lake County have launched a search for the individual wanted for killing a 26-year-old Zion man in a parking lot near the Portillo's restaurant outside Gurnee Mills, according to police.
At approximately 2:10 p.m. Saturday, officers with the Gurnee Police Department were called to a parking lot at the shopping center for the report of a gunshot victim, the Lake County Major Crime Task Force said. First responders discovered a man who had been shot and transported him to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville.
A good Samaritan provided aid to the victim before authorities arrived, police said.
The victim, who was yet to be identified, was pronounced dead before 7 p.m., according to police.
Local
Investigators continue to look for the suspect who fled the scene prior to officers' arrival.
Anyone with any information is encouraged to call Gurnee Police at 847-599-7000 or leave an anonymous tip with Lake County CrimeStoppers at 847-662-2222