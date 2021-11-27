gurnee mills

Man Fatally Shot in Parking Lot Near Portillo's at Gurnee Mills; Police Seek Suspect

Investigators continue to look for the suspect who fled the scene prior to officers' arrival.

Homicide investigators in north suburban Lake County have launched a search for the individual wanted for killing a 26-year-old Zion man in a parking lot near the Portillo's restaurant outside Gurnee Mills, according to police.

At approximately 2:10 p.m. Saturday, officers with the Gurnee Police Department were called to a parking lot at the shopping center for the report of a gunshot victim, the Lake County Major Crime Task Force said. First responders discovered a man who had been shot and transported him to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville.

A good Samaritan provided aid to the victim before authorities arrived, police said.

The victim, who was yet to be identified, was pronounced dead before 7 p.m., according to police.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to call Gurnee Police at 847-599-7000 or leave an anonymous tip with Lake County CrimeStoppers at 847-662-2222

