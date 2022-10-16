Man Fatally Shot During Confrontation at Old Town Hotel, Police Say

A man was shot to death during a confrontation in the lounge of an Old Town hotel on Sunday morning, Chicago police say.

According to authorities, the incident occurred in the lounge of the Hotel Lincoln, located in the 1800 block of North Clark Street, at approximately 1:21 a.m. Sunday.

Police say a 35-year-old man became involved in a physical altercation with another individual in the lounge. During that confrontation, the other man pulled out a weapon and fired a single shot, striking the victim in the chest.

He was rushed to Illinois Masonic, where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

No suspects are currently in custody, and Area Three detectives are investigating.