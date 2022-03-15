Man Fatally Shot by Police in Shorewood in 2nd Police Shooting in Will County in Hours

A man was shot and killed by police outside a hotel in Shorewood late Monday evening, marking the second police shooting in Will County in a matter of hours.

According to police, officers were called around 11:30 p.m. to the LaQuinta Inn at 19747 NE Frontage Road for "a man requesting an ambulance" in a parking lot at the hotel. Officers arrived and found the man in a vehicle with a weapon, authorities said.

Shorewood police said the officers attempted to get the man to put down his weapon, but after a short standoff, he fired the weapon and an officer returned fire, fatally striking the man. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The shooting is now under investigation by the Will-Grundy Major Crimes Task Force.

Just hours earlier, an officer was stabbed and a man shot and killed during an incident in suburban Crest Hill.

At about 6:45 p.m., police were called to the 1400 block of Pioneer Road in Crest Hill for a report of a domestic battery, according to the Will-Grundy Major Crimes Task Force. Officers were told the incident involved a husband and wife in an apartment and several children were present, according to police.

As officers responded, several other calls were made about a "disturbance related to this domestic battery incident," the task force said.

Officers responding to the scene were told by dispatchers that there was "a lot of arguing, crying and an unknown person was heard making comments about 'suicide by police,'" the task force said in a statement, adding that one caller noted the man involved in the incident had a knife.

Officers arrived at the scene and a confrontation ensued between them and 30-year-old Matthew Parks, during which an officer was stabbed in the leg by Parks, cutting what is believed to have been his femoral artery, police said.

A sergeant with the department then shot Parks multiple times. Parks died at the scene, authorities said, despite attempts from officers who "performed life saving measures."

The injured officer was transported to an area hospital and underwent surgery. He was last listed in serious but stable condition, police said.

Other responding officers were also transported from the scene to a local area hospital for treatment, but were later released.

NBC 5 has yet to independently verify the account provided by police in either incident.