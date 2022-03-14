Crest Hill Police Officer Hospitalized After Incident at Apartment Complex

Police in suburban Crest Hill say that an officer was injured during an incident that ended with gunfire at an apartment complex on Monday night.

According to authorities, the officer was injured during an incident, and was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

There has not been an update provided on the officer’s condition.

It is not known whether anyone else was hit by gunfire, or what caused the disturbance that led to the shooting.

The Will County Major Crimes Force is investigating the shooting.

We will update this story with new details as they become available.