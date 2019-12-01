Man Faces Gun, Drug Charges After Portage Park SWAT Standoff

A man is facing a series of felony weapon and drug charges after a nearly seven-hour standoff with police last week in Portage Park on the Northwest Side.

Claudio Torres, 30, is charged with reckless discharge of a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, possession of a controlled substance, possession of cannabis and possession of LSD, all felonies, according to a statement from Chicago police.

CPD SWAT units were called to the 5200 block of West Patterson Avenue about 6:50 a.m. Nov. 29 after Torres allegedly shot a gun outside, police said. Afterwards, he retreated into the basement of a nearby house.

The house was cleared and Torres was in custody by 1:30 p.m., police said. No injuries were reported, and no one else was believed to be in the house with him.

Torres, who lives in Portage Park, was ordered held without bail during a hearing Nov. 30, according to police and the Cook County sheriff’s office. His next court date is scheduled for Dec. 3.