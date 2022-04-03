Englewood

Man Dies After SUV Slams Into Tree on Chicago's South Side

A man is dead after the vehicle he was driving slammed into a tree on Chicago’s South Side Sunday morning.

According to authorities, the 28-year-old man was driving an SUV in the 900 block of West Marquette Road at approximately 4:15 a.m. when the vehicle left the roadway and crashed into a tree.

Police say the man was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

There were no other injuries reported, and CPD’s Major Accidents Unit is investigating the crash.

No cause has yet been determined.

