Man dies after suffering head injury in River North assault near House of Blues

A man has died after he was punched and suffered a head injury in River North Wednesday night, police said.

The man, 47, was in the 300 block of North Dearborn Street when two men asked him for money around 11:30 p.m., according to Chicago police.

One of the men punched the victim and officers later found him unresponsive on the sidewalk. He was taken to Northwestern Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead with a head injury.

Photo and video from the scene shows a heavy police presence and detectives collecting evidence outside the House of Blues. The venue did not immediately respond to NBC Chicago's request for comment.

No one is in custody and detectives are investigating.