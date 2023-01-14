CTA

Man Dies After Falling Onto Third Rail at CTA Brown Line Tracks in River North

By Chicago Sun-Times Wire

A man has died after he fell onto the tracks at a Brown Line CTA station and hit the third rail in River North Friday night.

Rueben Castro, 31, fell onto the third rail, also known as the electric rail, in the 300 block of North Wells Street around 10:20 p.m., Chicago police said.

He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Power has been restored to the station and all operations returned to normal, police said.

Area Three detectives were conducting a death investigation.

