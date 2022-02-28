Bronzeville

Man Dies After Being Struck in Head During Bronzeville Attack, Chicago Police Say

The attack occurred on Feb. 19, according to police

A 65-year-old man died days after he was struck in the head during an attack in the Bronzeville neighborhood.

Lucullus Lee Jr. died Sunday at the University of Chicago Medical Center, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Lee was struck in the head about a week earlier, around 11:40 p.m. on Feb. 19 in the 4600 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue, the medical examiner’s office said.

Chicago police said he was discovered unresponsive on Cottage after being battered by an unknown male. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition at the time.

Lee lived in Chatham, and his death was ruled a homicide.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.
Copyright CHIST - SunTimes

This article tagged under:

BronzevilleChicago Police
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey NBCLX Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us