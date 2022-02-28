Man Dies After Being Struck in Head During Bronzeville Attack, Chicago Police Say

A 65-year-old man died days after he was struck in the head during an attack in the Bronzeville neighborhood.

Lucullus Lee Jr. died Sunday at the University of Chicago Medical Center, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Lee was struck in the head about a week earlier, around 11:40 p.m. on Feb. 19 in the 4600 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue, the medical examiner’s office said.

Chicago police said he was discovered unresponsive on Cottage after being battered by an unknown male. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition at the time.

Lee lived in Chatham, and his death was ruled a homicide.