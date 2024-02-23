Man critically wounded in shooting near funeral home on Chicago's Far South Side

A man was critically wounded in a shooting near a funeral home in Chicago's Riverdale neighborhood, according to Chicago fire officials.

According to officials, the shooting happened shortly after 1 p.m. near a funeral home in the 200 block of East 138th Street.

Police said the shooting followed a verbal altercation between a 41-year-old man and a 19-year-old man. During the altercation, police said the 19-year-old pulled out a firearm and shot the man in the chest before fleeing the scene.

The man wounded in the shooting was taken to University of Chicago Hospital where he is in critical condition.

There is currently no further information available.