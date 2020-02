A man was critically wounded in a shooting Wednesday in Bronzeville on the South Side.

Officers responded about 3 p.m. to the 3900 block of South Michigan Avenue and found the man unconscious on the ground, Chicago police said.

The man, who is 30 to 40 years old, was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center with gunshot wounds to the chest and hand, police said.

Area Central detectives are investigating.