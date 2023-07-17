Man critically wounded after being shot by Joliet police officers

A man was listed in critical condition after he was shot by Joliet police officers on Monday afternoon.

According to police, officers were called to the 600 block of Elmwood Avenue just before 5 p.m. for a report of shots fired.

When officers arrived, they found a man walking near the scene, holding a weapon in his hands.

Officers then discharged their weapons, striking the individual. He was transported to an area hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.

According to police, a handgun was recovered at the scene.

The officers were taken to an area hospital in accordance with department policy, and the Will-Grundy Major Crimes Task Force will take over investigation of the shooting.