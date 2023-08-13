Chicago Loop

Man critically injured after exchanging gunfire with would-be carjackers in Loop

By James Neveau

A man is in critical condition after he exchanged gunfire with multiple would-be carjackers in Chicago’s Loop Sunday morning.

According to Chicago police, the shooting occurred in the 100 block of West Van Buren at approximately 4 a.m. Sunday.

A 44-year-old man was approached by several attackers that attempted to take his vehicle at gunpoint, police said.

The victim then pulled out a weapon and an exchange of gunfire ensued, with the victim being struck in the right leg.

The suspects fled the scene in a black Dodge SUV, and the victim was transported to an area hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.

No further injuries were reported, and no suspects are in custody at this time.

