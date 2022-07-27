Man Charged in Evanston Shooting That Killed Dad Playing Pokémon Go With Daughter in Park

A man has been charged with murder in connection with a shooting that killed a man playing Pokémon Go with his 6-year-old daughter in an Evanston park earlier this month, police announced Wednesday.

The Evanston Police Department confirmed that 20-year-old Khiryan Monroe was charged with first-degree murder in connection with the case. He was arrested on Monday, authorities said.

The arrest comes nearly two weeks after Servando Hamros was shot and killed in front of his young child in the northern Chicago suburb.

The man killed was a father of two daughters, a 10-year-old and a 6-year-old. He was about to start a new job next week as a manager at Culver's, a job his family said he was "really excited" about.

"He was so happy when he left the house," his brother said. "It's heartbreaking, you know? My only brother, my big brother. I looked up to him so much."

According to authorities, police were called around 9:06 p.m. on July 14 to the 2100 block of North McCormick Boulevard for a report of shots being fired.

When officers arrived, they found a man lying on the ground near Eggleston Park, which is located along the North Shore Channel.

The man had been shot multiple times, and he was later pronounced dead.

The initial investigation indicated that the man had been involved in a confrontation with several other individuals, and shots were ultimately fired, authorities said.

Family members said they weren't certain what the argument was about.

"[His daughter] said that there was a group of I guess teenagers or something like that and some words were said," the child's grandmother said. "She wasn't exactly sure but she was able to give the police a lot of detail - what they looked like, what they were wearing, their outfits - your clothes, they have it all. The police have it all."

Family members said gunshots were fired at the child too, though she escaped harm and called them in the moments after the shooting.

"She Facetimed us, 'Daddy's shot, Daddy's shot. Please come help me, please come help me,'" her grandmother said. "And then to see her vomiting on the side of the police car dealing with this is horrible. No child should lose their parent this way and no mother should ever bury their child... for no reason. No reason at all."

A major roadway in north suburban Evanston remained closed for hours after the shooting as police continued to investigate the scene.