Evanston Police Ask Public for Help in Search for Gunman That Critically Wounded 13-Year-Old Girl

Evanston police appealed to the public for help Tuesday as they searched for the gunman who seriously wounded a 13-year-old girl at a backyard party.

The girl was with other teenagers in the 1300 block of Fowler Avenue when someone fired at least 10 shots over a fence about 6:20 p.m., Evanston police said.

The girl was hit in the neck and taken to St. Francis Hospital, then transferred to Lurie Children’s Hospital where she remained in critical condition.

Evanston Police Sgt. Kenny Carter said the shooting was not random but the girl was not the intended target.