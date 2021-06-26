Man Charged With Fatally Stabbing Maryland Grad Student in the Loop

A 41-year-old man is facing murder charges in the fatal stabbing of a Maryland grad student in the Loop last weekend.

Tony Robinson was arrested Thursday after he was identified as the person that stabbed Anat Kimchi, 31, around 4 p.m. last Saturday in the 400 block of South Wacker Drive, Chicago police said. She was pronounced dead at Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

Kimchi had been working on her doctorate in criminology and criminal justice at the University of Maryland. Her family said she was in Chicago visiting friends.

Robinson was charged with one county each of first-degree murder, armed robbery with a dangerous weapon, aggravated robbery in a public place, aggravated robbery with great bodily harm and aggravated battery with use of a deadly weapon, police said.

He was expected in bond court Saturday.

Investigators were able to identify Robinson through video surveillance of the attack and with the help of a cooperating witness, police said.

Robinson was also linked to two other armed robberies where he attacked a woman by approaching her from behind and hitting them with an object.