Man Charged With DUI in Cragin Crash That Hurt Chicago Police Officers

A man was charged with DUI after a crash with a squad car last week that injured two Chicago police officers in Cragin on the Northwest Side.

Enrique Hernandez Carreno, 19, is charged with a misdemeanor count of driving under the influence of alcohol, according to Chicago police.

The marked squad car was northbound at 11:12 p.m. Jan. 23 in the 3300 block of North Laramie Avenue when the 2004 Ford Explorer Carreno was driving ran a stop sign and hit it, police said.

The Explorer also hit a parked car before Carreno and a passenger got out and ran away, police said. They were taken into custody in a nearby alley.

Two officers were taken to a hospital with injuries that were not thought to be life-threatening, police said.

Carreno, who lives in Belmont Central, was also issued citations for leaving the scene of an accident, failure to notify for a damaged vehicle, transporting or carrying alcohol in a vehicle, failure to report an accident, failure to reduce speed and failure to stop at a stop sign, according to police.

The passenger was released from custody without being charged, police said.