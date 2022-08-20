Man Charged With DUI After Striking Police Car: ISP

Illinois State Police said a trooper's car was hit by a driver early Saturday in Kankakee County.

At about 2:34 a.m., the trooper was stationed along U.S. Route 45 at 5152 S. Rd. with the vehicle's emergency lights on while investigating a crash that had occurred prior when a green Chevrolet Trail Blazer failed to yield and rear-ended the police car, according to an ISP release.

The trooper and the driver of the previously crashed vehicle sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to a local hospital for treatment, police said.

The driver of the Chevrolet, 24, was uninjured and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, as well as cited for violating Scott’s Law, according to police.

Police said the incident tallied as the 16th Scott’s Law violation involving an ISP squad car this year

Scott's Law, also known as the Move Over Law, requires all drivers to slow down and move over when approaching an emergency vehicle, or any vehicle with their emergency or hazard lights activated. Drivers who violate the law face a fine of no less than $250 or more than $10,000 for a first offense.