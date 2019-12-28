Man Charged With Christmas Day Murder of Woman at Brainerd Motel

A South Chicago man was charged with killing a 32-year-old woman on Christmas Day at a motel in Brainerd.

Jeffery Finely-Scott, 33, was charged with first-degree murder, Chicago police said.

Authorities found Juanita Hankins dead about 10:50 a.m. Wednesday at the Beverly Motel and Suites, 1140 W. 95th St., police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

An autopsy found that Hankins died of strangulation, according to the medical examiner’s office. Her death was ruled a homicide.

Hankins lived in Englewood, the medical examiner’s office said.

Finely-Scott is due in bond court Saturday.