Man Charged With Carjacking Porsche, SUV Filled with Children in Chicago

A 20-year-old man has been charged in two recent carjackings involving a Porsche in River North and an SUV occupied by children on the Near West Side.

Caleb Morales, of Brainerd, was arrested Sunday evening in the Back of the Yards and charged with two counts of felony vehicular hijacking, Chicago police said.

Police said he was involved in the carjacking of a Porche Cayenne on the afternoon of Jan. 5 in River North.

A man approached the driver in the 300 block of West Illinois Street and implied he had a weapon, police said. He threw the driver from the vehicle, injuring him, and drove off, police said.

In the second carjacking, police said a man with a gun got in a Ford Escape about 1 p.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of West Fulton Street on the Near West Side.

The man forced out the occupants, police said. Two of them were children, and one was slammed to the ground.

Morales was arrested about 9 p.m. that day in the 5400 block of South Peoria Street, police said.

He is due in court Wednesday afternoon.