Man Charged With Attempted Murder in Shooting of Chicago Police Officer in Austin

A 33-year-old man has been charged in connection with a shooting of a Chicago police officer Monday in Austin on the West Side.

Lovell Polk, of Austin, faces a felony charge of attempted murder and a felony charge of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, according to Chicago police.

Officers were called about 12:20 a.m. for reports of a man firing three or four rounds from a handgun into the ground during a domestic dispute in the 500 block of North Leamington Avenue, according to Chicago police. The man ran away but came back into the home through a basement door while police were still at the scene.

Polk allegedly fired a shot at an officer standing at the top of the stairs, hitting him in the shoulder, police said. The officer’s protective vest stopped the bullet and the officer returned fire, but no one was hit.

Polk ran away again but was taken into custody a few blocks away in the 300 block of North Latrobe Avenue, police said. A weapon was recovered and charges are pending.

The 30-year-old officer was taken to a hospital in good condition, police said.

Polk was ordered held without bail and is due back in court June 29, according to the Cook County state’s attorney’s office.