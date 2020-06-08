Chicago Police Officer Shot in Protective Vest, Suspect in Custody: Police

A man is in custody after allegedly shooting a Chicago police officer in Austin, police said.

Officers were called at around 12:20 a.m. Monday for reports of a man firing a handgun into the ground during a domestic dispute in the 500 block of N. Leamington Ave., police said.

The man fled the scene but came into the home through the basement while police were still at the home.

The offender fired at the officer standing at the top of the stairs, police said. The officer was hit in the shoulder but his protective vest stopped the bullet. The officer then returned fire but no one was hit, police said.

Again, the man ran away but was taken into custody and a weapon was recovered in the 300 block of N. Latrobe Avenue. Charges are pending, police said.

The officer was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition, police said. No other injuries were reported.