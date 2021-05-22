Man Charged With Attempted Carjacking, Assault in Loop

A man is facing charges after allegedly attacking two women with a rifle Thursday in the Loop before being confronted by police.

Torey Jones, 29, is charged with felony counts of aggravated battery, attempted vehicular hijacking, aggravated assault of a peace officer and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, Chicago police said.

Jones allegedly punched a 19-year-old woman in the face about 9:45 a.m. in the 100 block of North Wabash Avenue and hit her with his rifle before fleeing, police said.

Minutes later, he allegedly pointed the rifle at a woman who was in her car in the first block of East Randolph Street and tried to drag the 30-year-old from her vehicle, police said.

Then, while fleeing from that incident, Jones pointed the rifle at an officer before throwing the gun to the ground and running towards Lake Street, police said. Jones was arrested and the rifle was recovered.

He was due in bond court Saturday.