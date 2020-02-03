Lynwood

Man Charged in Fatal Shooting After Stealing Phone Outside Lynwood Sport Center: Police

The shooting took place at around 6:53 p.m. Tuesday in the parking lot of the Lynwood Sport Center

NBCUniversal, Inc.

A suspect was charged with first degree murder Monday after he fatally shot a 19-year-old man who allegedly tried to steal a cell phone from him in suburban Lynwood, prosecutors and police said.

The shooting took place at around 6:53 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28 in the parking lot of the Lynwood Sport Center, located in the 2000 block of Glenwood Dyer Road, Lynwood Police Deputy Chief Terrence Shubert said in a statement.

Officers arrived on the scene to find the victim, 19-year-old Diondre Crosby-Nelson, on the south side of the road with multiple gunshot wounds, according to police.

Local

Lakeview 10 mins ago

Man With Sledge Hammer Smashes Nearly 2 Dozen Windows, Doors at Lakeview Bar

Chicago Public Schools 30 mins ago

Chicago Public Schools Inspector General Steps Down Amid Complaints

Authorities said investigators determined that the shooting began with the private sale of a cell phone. During the exchange, Lynwood police said Crosby-Nelson was in the seller's vehicle with the seller and a female passenger and attempted to take the phone without paying for it, exiting the car and running away.

The seller, who was identified as Johnatan Arroyo-Ortiz, then chased Crosby-Nelson and opened fire, according to police, firing eight shots and striking the teen three times.

Arroyo-Ortiz was taken into custody with charges pending, according to police, who said prosecutors did not feel the shooting was in self-defense because Crosby-Nelson was walking away when shot.

Arroyo-Ortiz was expected to appear at a bond hearing Tuesday morning at the Cook County courthouse in Markham.

This article tagged under:

Lynwoodshootingcell phone
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us