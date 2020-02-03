Man Charged in Fatal Shooting After Stealing Phone Outside Lynwood Sport Center: Police

A suspect was charged with first degree murder Monday after he fatally shot a 19-year-old man who allegedly tried to steal a cell phone from him in suburban Lynwood, prosecutors and police said.

The shooting took place at around 6:53 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28 in the parking lot of the Lynwood Sport Center, located in the 2000 block of Glenwood Dyer Road, Lynwood Police Deputy Chief Terrence Shubert said in a statement.

Officers arrived on the scene to find the victim, 19-year-old Diondre Crosby-Nelson, on the south side of the road with multiple gunshot wounds, according to police.

Authorities said investigators determined that the shooting began with the private sale of a cell phone. During the exchange, Lynwood police said Crosby-Nelson was in the seller's vehicle with the seller and a female passenger and attempted to take the phone without paying for it, exiting the car and running away.

The seller, who was identified as Johnatan Arroyo-Ortiz, then chased Crosby-Nelson and opened fire, according to police, firing eight shots and striking the teen three times.

Arroyo-Ortiz was taken into custody with charges pending, according to police, who said prosecutors did not feel the shooting was in self-defense because Crosby-Nelson was walking away when shot.

Arroyo-Ortiz was expected to appear at a bond hearing Tuesday morning at the Cook County courthouse in Markham.