Man Carjacked at Gunpoint in Downtown Chicago, Police Say

Chicago police are searching for suspects after a man had his car stolen at gunpoint in the Loop on Saturday night.

According to authorities, a 34-year-old man was driving a 2021 Audi Q5 northbound in the 200 block of North LaSalle when a white sedan bumped him from behind.

The man pulled over and got out of the car to exchange information with the other driver, and that’s when a man with a weapon got out of the sedan and demanded the victim’s car keys.

The victim complied, and after he and his passengers got out of the vehicle, the assailant fled the scene in the car.

No one was injured in the theft.