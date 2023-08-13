Man attempted to lure child from elementary school playground in Humboldt Park, police say

Chicago police on Sunday morning issued a community alert about a recent incident in which a man tried to lure a teenage girl from a school playground in the city's Humboldt Park neighborhood, authorities said.

According to police, the 16-year-old victim and her 6-year-old nephew were at the playground on the grounds of Brian Piccolo Elementary at around 3:30-4:10 p.m. when the incident occurred. The man approached the teen and started speaking Spanish, which the girl didn't understand, police said. The suspect then made a gesture to move to another area of the playground, which police said was more secluded, before fleeing the scene.

The suspect was said to be between 5 feet 2 inches tall and 5 feet 5 inches tall, with a medium to heavy built with his hair worn in a fade and shiny hair styled to the side. Anyone with information is asked to call the Area Four Bureau of Detectives at 312-746-8251.