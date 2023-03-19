Man Facing Attempted Murder Charge After Running Over Chicago Police Officer

A man is facing an attempted murder charge after running over a Chicago police officer in the Loop over the weekend.

On Friday night, officers were near the 1100 block of South DuSable Lake Shore Drive when they saw a vehicle wanted in connection with an aggravated battery of an officer earlier in the month and attempted to pull over the vehicle, Chicago police said.

Tajze Mullins, 23, backed up the vehicle and ran over an officer who was approaching on foot, police said. Another officer fired his weapon but no one was struck.

Mullins fled and was arrested shortly thereafter in the 7100 block of South Lafayette Avenue, police said.

The injured officer was taken to a nearby hospital with a broken leg, police said.

Mullins is facing one count of attempted first-degree murder, two counts of aggravated assault to a peace officer and fleeing from a peace officer.

He was expected to appear in bond court Sunday.