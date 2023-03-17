chicago news

Portion of DuSable Lake Shore Drive Closed Due to Police Activity

By Matt Stefanski

Drivers on DuSable Lake Shore Drive were advised to find an alternate route late Friday following an incident nearby that left a police officer with injuries, authorities said.

As of 8:56 p.m., Lake Shore Drive from Balbo to 18th Street was closed in both directions, according to an alert from Chicago's Office of Emergency Management and Communications. Extensive details on the situation haven't been released, but the Chicago Fire Department said an officer was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A heavy police presence was visible in the area of DuSable Lake Shore Drive and Roosevelt Road, with crime scene tape surrounding a portion of the expressway.

As of late Friday, additional information wasn't immediately available.

