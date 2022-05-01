Man Attacked With Knife After Verbal Altercation on CTA Blue Line Train in Wicker Park

A man suffered a laceration to his face after he was attacked with a knife following a verbal altercation on a CTA Blue Line train Saturday night.

According to authorities, a 39-year-old man was riding a Blue Line train at approximately 10:45 p.m. Saturday when he was approached by another man, who engaged him in a verbal altercation.

The suspect then pulled out a knife and attacked the victim, cutting him across the right side of his face, police said.

The victim exited the train at the Damen Blue Line stop, located in the city’s Wicker Park neighborhood, and was taken to an area hospital in good condition, according to police.

Police say that no suspects are in custody, and Area Three detectives are investigating.