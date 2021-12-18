Man Arrested at O'Hare Airport for October Killing of 17-Year-Old in Gresham

A 28-year-old Chicago man was arrested Friday in connection with the murder of a 17-year-old boy who was fatally shot in late October in the city's Gresham neighborhood, authorities said.

Danny Simmons, 28, was taken into custody on a felony count of first degree murder at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport in connection with the Oct. 22 shooting death of Tremayne Maltbia, according to police. The suspect was expected to appear in Central Bond Court Saturday.

Chicago police said the shooting occurred at about 8:30 a.m. Oct. 22 when the teenage victim was walking in the 7800 block of South Wood Street. A blue minivan approached and someone got out and fired shots, police said.

The teen was struck several times and was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead.

Police haven't specified if Simmons was the individual who fired shots.