17-Year-Old Boy Killed, 13 Others Wounded — Including 5 in Single Attack — in Citywide Shootings Friday

A 17-year-old boy was killed and 13 others wounded — including five in a single attack — in Chicago shootings Friday.

The teen was fatally wounded in a shooting in Gresham on the South Side. He was walking about 8:30 a.m. in the 7800 block of South Wood Street when a blue minivan approached and someone got out and fired shots, Chicago police said. The teen was struck several times and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead, police said. He was identified as Tremayne Maltbia by the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

In nonfatal attacks, five people were wounded in a shooting in Chatham on the South Side. The group was standing outside about 9 p.m. in the 800 block of East 79th Street when someone opened fire before fleeing the scene, police said. A male and female, whose ages weren’t known, were shot in the arm and transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center, police said. The male was in critical condition and the female was stabilized. A 50-year-old woman was shot in the arm while a man, also 50, was struck in the ankle, police said. Another man, 43, was shot in the shoulder. They were all stabilized and taken to the same hospital, according to police.

A person is being questioned after a 19-year-old man was critically wounded in a shooting in Lawndale on the on the West Side. About 3:15 p.m., the man was in the 1300 block of South Lawndale Avenue when someone opened fire, police said. He was struck in the abdomen and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition, police said. A person of interest was taken into police custody, according to police.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Seven others were wounded in Chicago gun violence Friday.

Eight people were shot, three fatally in citywide shootings in Chicago Thursday.