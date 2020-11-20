Chicago Resources: End the Violence

A Safe Haven

At A Safe Haven we help homeless people that are in sudden or chronic social and financial crisis address the root causes of their problems and we help them achieve sustainable self-sufficiency. Our unique comprehensive and integrated model and specialized programs help thousands of people every year including: military veterans; women with children; families; youth (18-24 year old); and non-violent criminal justice impacted populations including court mandated diversion, pre-trial and ex-offenders. To learn more please call us at 773-435-8300 ask for “intake” or email us at info@ASafeHaven.org to learn more.

Becoming A Man (BAM) – Youth Guidance

Youth Guidance is a leading provider of outcomes-driven programs and capacity-building initiatives, directly serving about 13,000 youth while touching the lives of hundreds more parents, schools and local communities. Our specific and strategically developed delivery areas are: counseling & prevention; community & afterschool; youth workforce development.

Breakthrough – East Garfield Park

Breakthrough is a faith-based, non-profit organization that partners with those affected by poverty to build connections, develop skills, and open doors of opportunity. With a hyper-local, 40-block focus, Breakthrough provides a myriad of services focused on a profoundly simple formula: people first. Services include: education & youth development; health & wellness; workforce development; violence prevention; housing; spiritual formation.

Build, Inc.

BUILD is a nationally respected gang intervention, violence prevention, and youth development organization based on Chicago’s West Side. Since 1969, BUILD has helped thousands of at-risk youth escape gangs and violence to become positive leaders of their communities. We mentor young people who face the steepest obstacles, reaching 3500 youth a year in Austin, East Garfield Park, Humboldt Park, Hermosa, Logan Square and Fuller Park.

Chicago Survivors

Chicago Survivors became the sole provider in Chicago of comprehensive crime victim services to families who experience the homicide of a loved one. Chicago Survivors is uniquely survivor-informed, family-centered, field-based, and victim-rights oriented. Services are free and open to all. Chicago Survivors services include: immediate crisis intervention; supportive counseling & case management; child/youth supportive counseling & intervention services; community of survivor’s events and support; criminal justice and victim advocacy.

Community Partnering 4 Peace (CP4P)– Metropolitan Family Services

CP4P, convened by Metropolitan Family Services, is a framework that provides a comprehensive, long-term approach to reducing violence and gang activity among the individuals and communities it serves.

Metropolitan Family Services lists multi-youth and family organizations under one website, including: parents as partners; emotional wellness; child and adolescent mental health; grandparents raising grandchildren; mental health juvenile justice (MHJJ); youth intervention

Institute for Nonviolence Chicago (INVC)

At the Institute for Nonviolence Chicago, we do our part through conflict mediation, victim advocacy, case management, nonviolence training, and community organizing. These methods help us work to reduce shootings, guide people involved in violence through their journey away from it, empower and nurture communities in the aftermath of violence, and mediate positive interactions between law enforcement and the communities they serve.

Mothers of Murdered Sons (MOMS)

A self-help group has formed to merge families and communities; to give support, comfort, and to educate women who have experienced their worst nightmare, “the death of a child." Our purpose is to also empower women to be leaders and to use their grief as an avenue to reach out to at-risk African-American young men in our communities.”

Mothers Oppose to Violence Everywhere

Mothers Opposed to Violence Everywhere (MOVE) organizes women of all ages, some whose husband, children and siblings are victims of gun violence, some who themselves were victims of gun domestic violence, to create both community and in- home programs that will minimize the growing violence in North Lawndale community of Chicago and beyond.

Target Area

Here at Target Area, we are awakening the spirit of leadership as a regional grassroots social justice organization with two offices in Illinois and sister organizations in Indiana, Michigan, and South Africa. We are building power in communities to solve stubborn problems using Research, Organizing, Mobilization, and Education (ROME).

The Urban Resilience Network (TURN)

The Urban Resilience Network (TURN) was inspired by NATAL in Israel, is dedicated to serving Chicago with trauma-informed counseling and other social services aimed at minimizing negative factors that cause violence while increasing protective influences that yield positive outcomes. TURN focuses on four core competencies: counseling, mentorship, parenting and workforce development. TURN is led by Bright Star Community Outreach and supported by Northwestern Medicine, University of Chicago Hospitals and United Way of Metropolitan Chicago.

UCAN

UCAN serves and impacts over 21,000 at-risk children, youth and families across Illinois. We provide a continuum of care that meets clients where they are within the following areas of service: therapeutic youth home; K-12 therapeutic day school; clinical and counseling services; transitional and independent living programs; support for pregnant and parenting teens; foster care placement; workforce development; youth leadership development; violence intervention and prevention.

Urban Male Network

The Urban Male Network (UMN) is a network designed to be a support system for minority men that live in an urban area through service to the community, personal and professional development, and mentorship for youth. As such, the goals of UMN are to eliminate barriers to success for minority men and redefine positive role models to include men that have achieved personal, professional, and academic success. UMN not only provides service to minority men but to the community as a whole.