Angel Tree Goes Virtual: Give a Gift to Kids in Need This Holiday Season

Angel Tree allows thousands of Chicago-area children to experience the joy of opening presents on Christmas Day.

NBC 5, Telemundo Chicago and the Salvation Army are partnering once again to provide Christmas gifts for children in need through the Angel Tree program.

Angel Tree allows thousands of Chicago-area children to experience the joy of opening presents on Christmas Day. Your generosity is the driving force that enables us to provide clothing and toys to deserving families in the Chicago area.  

Here’s how the virtual version of Angel Tree works:

Visit NBC 5's Angel Tree site and register as a donor. Then, select online tags on the tree that correspond with children hoping for a new toy this Christmas.

Search by age, toy or gender to filter the results or select a tag from the tree. Virtual Angel Tree ornaments will show up on the online Christmas tree listing a specific child’s age, gender and gift wish(es). Donors can choose to email themselves reserved tags and will receive a reminder as Christmas approaches.

Once you select a tag, click the "Add to Wish List" box. You can view your Angel Tree wish list, and when you are ready to commit to providing a gift for each angel, reserve your tags. You can also add and remove tags prior to clicking "reserve angels."

When you purchase Angel Tree gifts online, please have them mailed to:

The Salvation Army Metropolitan Division
The Angel Tree Campaign
5040 N. Pulaski
Chicago, IL 60630-2788

